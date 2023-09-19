B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

BTO stock opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$632.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.54 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4277048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

