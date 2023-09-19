Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.5 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.