Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.5 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

