Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $187.83 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $187.83 million and $3.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.29 or 0.06031244 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,664,783 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,244,783 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

