BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,571.33 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $112.05 million and approximately $113,571.33 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $23.11 or 0.00085056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform known for its flagship game, CyberDragon. Players can create characters, conquer challenges, and collect rare items.BinaryX was founded by Oleg Kurchenko, a respected figure with a decade of experience in the blockchain industry. The platform’s founding team boasts extensive expertise in blockchain, traditional game development, and publishing, with roots in Silicon Valley and contributions to projects like BNB Chain and Polkadot.At the heart of BinaryX is the $BNX token. $BNX holders enjoy governance rights, actively participating in community decisions and voting. They also receive regular airdrops of in-game currency and assets. Importantly, $BNX is the lifeblood of the game, used for various in-game actions like creating heroes, crafting equipment, and tackling challenging dungeons. Beyond gaming, $BNX serves as a bridge to new game launches, offers exclusive assets for staking, and enables participation in BinaryX’s voting system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

