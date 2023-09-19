Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $528.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $528.90 billion and approximately $14.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,136.09 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00798567 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00116309 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016291 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,490,725 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

