BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 308,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 150,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $10.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

