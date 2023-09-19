BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 644,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,749. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 106.33% and a negative return on equity of 68.70%. Research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 76.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 395,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.