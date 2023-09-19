Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,687. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

