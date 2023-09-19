Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bogota Financial

In other news, Director John J. Masterson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,544 shares of company stock worth $125,296. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.58. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

