Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 60,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 29,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

