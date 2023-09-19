Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 895,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brembo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBOF remained flat at $14.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

