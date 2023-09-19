Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. 126,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

