Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,353.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of BCUCF remained flat at $79.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $94.00.
About Brunello Cucinelli
