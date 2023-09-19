Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,353.0 days.

Shares of BCUCF remained flat at $79.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

