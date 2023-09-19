Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 211,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,287. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.