CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF remained flat at $32.63 during trading on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

