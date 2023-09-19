Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,490. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $18,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

