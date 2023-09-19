Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 0.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.91). 18,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 106,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.90).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Cake Box Stock Up 0.7 %
Cake Box Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,272.73%.
Cake Box Company Profile
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
