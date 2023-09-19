Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,980 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,384,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

