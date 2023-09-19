Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,617 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $118,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.