Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 72,203 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $50,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 194,090 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $404,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS OMFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 290,988 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

