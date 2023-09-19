Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $148,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 1,213,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

