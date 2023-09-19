Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $137,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.81. 806,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,700. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

