Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $36.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $36,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 121,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

