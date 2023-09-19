Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $43.02 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.01% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 443,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

