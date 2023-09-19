Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.64. 224,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,381. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

