Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $53.32 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,260,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.21. 310,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,852. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

