Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $122,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.