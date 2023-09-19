Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,739 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. 548,497 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

