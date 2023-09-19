Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 453,330 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,330 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $129,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $3,673,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

