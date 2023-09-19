Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,888 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,888 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $65,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,256 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,743,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,967,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 549,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,224. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.