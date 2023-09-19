Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.