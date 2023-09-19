Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

