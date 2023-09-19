Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Canoo Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEVW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 37,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Company Profile

canoo’s mission is to bring evs to everyone.unlike anything on the road today, canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans all owners in the full lifecycle of the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.