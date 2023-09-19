Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

