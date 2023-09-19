Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
