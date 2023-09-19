Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

COF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. 478,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,723. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.