CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $31.00 million and $1.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.72 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03736275 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $966,834.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

