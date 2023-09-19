CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

CEMIG Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CIG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

