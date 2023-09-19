CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on CEMIG
CEMIG Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.