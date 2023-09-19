Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 157.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 922,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.