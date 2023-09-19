Charles J. Rimer Sells 1,500 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

