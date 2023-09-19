Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chervon Stock Performance
Shares of CHRHF stock remained flat at $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. Chervon has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Chervon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Chervon Company Profile
Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.
