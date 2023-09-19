Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.38

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57.
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
