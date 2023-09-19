Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CSSEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 47,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
