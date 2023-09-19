China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Teletech Stock Performance

China Teletech stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,458. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

