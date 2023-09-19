Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CKNHF stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($47.57) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

