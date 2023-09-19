Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.5 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
Shares of CGECF stock remained flat at $36.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $49.75.
About Cogeco
