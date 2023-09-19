Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 24,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,142 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,699. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,912,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

