Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 896,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.6 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Coles Group stock remained flat at $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

About Coles Group

Featured Stories

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

