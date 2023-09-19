Comparing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revvity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 29.19% 9.06% 4.84% Waters 22.54% 124.03% 19.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revvity and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 2 3 0 2.60 Waters 0 6 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revvity currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Waters has a consensus target price of $319.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Waters.

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Waters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.17 $569.18 million $6.54 17.00 Waters $2.97 billion 5.47 $707.76 million $11.34 24.28

Waters has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revvity. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waters beats Revvity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life science, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.