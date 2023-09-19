CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,630. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $530.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CompoSecure by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 565,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

