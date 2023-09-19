Compound Market Cap Achieves $314.27 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Compound has a market capitalization of $314.27 million and $49.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $40.15 or 0.00147233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00027455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,827,251 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

