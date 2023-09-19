Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 8,160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

